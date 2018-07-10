Kajal Aggarwal, Bellamkonda Sreenivas unite for director Teja's next untitled project; shoot starts in Hyderabad

Actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Saakshyam. The movie, which has been directed by Sriwaas, is said to be an action-thriller and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. While he gears up for the release of Saakshyam, Sreenivas’ next with director Teja has also been launched. Directed by Teja, the as-of-yet untitled film will star Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.

The makers of the movie held a launch ceremony in Hyderabad which was attended by Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal, along with directors VV Vinayak and Sriwaas.

The upcoming untitled movie will be Sreenivas’ sixth film of his career and will be his first collaboration with Teja. Kajal will pair up with Bellamkonda Sreenivas for the first time and with director Teja for the third time. The film will is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments. The music of the film will be composed by Anup Rubens.

