Kailash Kher dropped from Udaipur Diwali-Dusshera fest amid sexual harassment allegations against singer

Kailash Kher, who was slated to perform at this year's Diwali-Dusshera Mela in Udaipur on 30 October, has been dropped from the fest amid sexual harassment allegations against the singer, reports Udaipur Times. Kher has been replaced by singer Darshan Rawal.

After a meeting held by Udaipur's mayor Chandra Singh Kothari, cultural committee president Jagdish Menaria and other officials, Udaipur Municipal Corporation decided to cancel the show.

“We do not want the Diwali Dusshera fest to get embroiled in any controversy and hence have decided to cancel Kailash Kher’s show”, Kothari was quoted as saying by the daily. Kher was supposed to take the stage on 30 October for the Kailash Kher night.

Singer-composer Kailash Kher had been accused of sexual misconduct by two women, both of whom alleged that he made them uncomfortable by repeatedly touching their thigh during a professional meet. A few days later, singer Sona Mohapatra reiterated Kher's alleged behaviour and also named singer-composer Anu Malik as another alleged harasser in a statement to Firstpost. "Kailash is a serial offender and has been for years, as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone right now cos I’m working 18 hours a day," she said.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 12:32 PM