Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Sachin Kumar passes away; Chetan Hansraj, Vineet Raina mourn actor's demise

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor Sachin Kumar passed away due to a heart attack in the early hours of 15 May. The actor had featured in another popular show Lajja which was produced by Binafer Kohli. Sachin quit showbiz in pursuit of a career in photography.

In an interaction with SpotBoye, actor Chetan Hansraj expressed his shock at the news stating that he got to know of the news from Facebook and did not know the actual reason for his death. "We had worked together in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki but he had quit acting a long time back," he added.

Actor Rakesh Paul confirmed the news to Times of India adding that he could not see him since by the time he learnt of his demise, Sachin's body had already been sent to the crematorium.

"What I have learnt is that he went to sleep and the next day he did not open the door. His parents panicked and they got keys and when they opened the door, he had passed away," he was quoted as saying.

Actor Syed Zulfi posted about Sachin's death on Facebook, writing, "Miss you brother Sachin rest in peace gone to soon."

Writer Salil Sand expressed his grief over the passing away of the actor on Instagram, writing, “We worked together and now one gets to know that you are no more!! #Stunned and #Shocked #SachinKumar."

Actor Vineet Raina too mourned the loss of the actor on Facebook.

Check out the posts

Updated Date: May 16, 2020 10:40:54 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.