Kadaikutty Singam emerges as highest grossing film in Karthi’s career, with Rs 37 crore in two weeks of release

Actor Karthi, known for his work in films such as Paruthiveeran, Komban and Kaatru Veliyidai, is currently on a career high with the phenomenal success of his latest release, the Pandiraj-directed rural drama Kadaikutty Singam. The 41-year-old plays a farmer in the film, which has emerged as the biggest grosser of his career and continues to run to packed houses throughout Tamil Nadu.

The success of the film has stunned trade pundits and distributors who feel this kind of response is usually associated with a big festival release. Nearly two weeks since its release, the film has grossed around Rs. 37 crore in Tamil Nadu and is still counting.

The film’s Tamil Nadu distributor is buoyed by the response. “The response has been phenomenal everywhere. As of Tuesday, state-wide gross is approximately Rs. 37 crore. We’re expecting it touch Rs. 50 crore by the end of its theatrical run. The numbers have shocked the trade, especially the distributors. I got a call from a small theatre owner in TN. He said his theatre doesn’t get over 100 people on normal days. He sold 420 tickets for the evening show on release day and people have been coming in hordes since that day. He told me he had plans to refurbish his theatre and start a marriage hall. But, he has dropped that idea now. Another theatre owner said that the Day 10 collection of the film is the biggest ever in his theatre in his career,” Sakthivelan of Sakthi Film Factory told Firstpost.



Director Pandiraj said that he was confident about his film: “I knew family audiences will own this film. I’m glad I was not wrong. Surprising part is that the film has appealed to all sections of the audiences. It’s doing well in cities as well as tier-2 towns. I’m thankful to Karthi and Suriya sir for believing in my vision and story.”

At the film’s success meet on Tuesday in Chennai, a visibly happy Karthi said: “There are few misinterpretations that good movies don’t run. I believe this film has proved that notion wrong. You make a good film and it will definitely run. I am so happy that theatres are drawing family audiences, especially women who don’t come often.”

A leading distributor, on the condition of anonymity, echoed the same thoughts of Karthi. He told Firstpost, “The real success of Kadaikutty Singam is that it has brought back family audiences to cinema halls, and I mean in very large numbers. Nowadays, most films are generally watched by college-goers and rarely by family audiences. Even on second Sunday, the film was running to 150 housefull theatres across Tamil Nadu.”

Kadaikutty Singam was produced by Karthi’s brother Suriya, who said all the credit for the film’s success should go its director Pandiraj. “The film has proved that cinema is a good medium where good things have happened through messages conveyed. The film showed that farming is a noble profession and youngsters shouldn’t be ashamed to embrace it. Farmers shed more sweat than actors and this film is our tribute to them,” sais Suriya. At the success meet, Suriya announced a donation of Rs. 1 crore for the welfare of farmers of Tamil Nadu.

This is the second hit in a row for Karthi after last year’s Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, in which he played a cop. Despite the failure of Mani Ratnam’s highly anticipated Kaatru Veliyidai, in which he played an air force pilot; Karthi bounced back strongly with Theeran and with the success of Kadai Kutty Singam, he has expanded his market.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 13:41 PM