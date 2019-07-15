Kabir Singh: Vijay Deverakonda explains why he does not want to watch Arjun Reddy Hindi remake

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is presently busy promoting his upcoming film Dear Comrade in Bengaluru. During recent media interactions, Vijay has revealed that he would not want to watch the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead. Vijay clarifies that it would be pointless to watch the film again as he is aware of the narrative.

The actor also divulges that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been requesting him to watch Kabir Singh. "Kya Picture? Kya dekenge? I wanted the Hindi film to be a big hit because Sandeep is my man. But unexpectedly, it became a blockbuster. Done. No more discussion there," India Today quotes the actor as saying.

The film opened up a national debate on the kind of content makers choose to portray in films these days. Multiple critics called out the film for its unabashed celebration of toxic masculinity and widespread misogyny.

It follows a young, successful surgeon played by Kapoor, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa, and Adil Hussain.

Recently, the film's director, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was criticised for defending the film's endorsement of toxic masculinity and violence against women. Defending his film against such criticism, Vanga said in a recent interview to Film Companion, "If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see any emotion there. (sic)” He also took aim at his critics calling them "parasites who are the real threat to the film industry".

Criticism notwithstanding, the film has performed brilliantly at the box office. On the first day of its release, Kabir Singh raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far. It also crossed the extended first-week earnings of Akshay Kumar's period drama Kesari, Ranveer Singh-fronted musical drama Gully Boy, and Ajay Devgn's comedy Total Dhamaal within six days.

