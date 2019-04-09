Kabir Singh: Teaser of Shahid Kapoor's remake gets shout-out from Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda

The teaser of Kabir Singh packs a hard punch with lead actor Shahid Kapoor at his rebellious best (much like his avatar in Udta Punjab). The video clip was quick to attract the attention of various film personalities, who expressed their appreciation for Shahid and Kiara Advani's (who plays the female lead in the film) performance in the teaser.

However, the biggest compliment came in from South quarters when actor Vijay Deverakonda praised the actors for their work in Kabir Singh. Shahid also acknowledged Deverakonda's greetings by expressing gratitude.

Kabir Singh! Sending my love and best wishes to my men @imvangasandeep, @ShahidKapoor & the lady @Advani_Kiara.https://t.co/8SI4bcwDRP — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 8, 2019

Deverakonda was the lead actor in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, a film whose official Hindi remake is Kabir Singh. Not only Vijay, the teaser got shout-outs from the Hindi film industry as well. Karan Johar shared the teaser, stating he could not wait to see Shahid and Kiara "light up the screen," while Sidharth Malhotra thought the clip had a "superb vibe."

Super teaser!!! @shahidkapoor owning it and how! Well done @Advani_Kiara can’t wait to see the two of you light up the screen!!!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wZW3BkDEUd — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 8, 2019

Well done shahid!! Looking top!!!! Can’t wait to see more!!!!!🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/7sAklHXxUd — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 8, 2019

Kabir Singh is scheduled to hit the theatres on 21 June.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 09:28:39 IST

