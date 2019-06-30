Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani receives appreciation, special present from Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda

Kabir Singh, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, is presently raking in the big numbers at the box office. Kiara's second breakthrough after Netflix's Lust Stories got her a special gift from Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who played the eponymous protagonist of Arjun Reddy (which formed the basis for Kabir Singh).

Vijay sent few clothes from his fashion line to boost Kiara's spirits after her much-appreciated performance. The actress shared a picture of the personalised handwritten note and the surprise present on her Instagram stories.

Vijay, who played the self destructive, passionate lover in Arjun Reddy, had recently confessed that he was yet to watch the Hindi remake, but was very interested to see how Sandeep Reddy Vanga (director of both films), had visualised the film with Shahid Kapoor as lead.

Kabir Singh has sparked off a heated debate on social media after its release in which many opined that a film depicting such toxic masculinity and misogyny should not be termed as a hero-centric Bollywood success. However, with the film's box office numbers presently standing at Rs 146.63 crore after merely eight days of release, it proves that audiences across the country are willing to watch it.

Shahid's mother and yesteryear actress Neelima Azeem defended Kabir Singh saying that many other problematic heroes at the helm of films like Scarface, A Streetcar Named Desire or even Godfather or the recent The Wolf Of Wall Street would have to be "scrapped" owing to such logic that Kabir Singh should not exist. "Our adult audiences are intelligent enough to understand the difference between reel and real life... Appreciate the film, the narrative, the music and the powerhouse performance..," the actress added.

