Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani thanks Sandeep Reddy Vanga for 'unapologetically' depicting 'his story'

Kiara Advani has penned a heartwarming note on the occasion of the one-month anniversary of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh. Also featuring Shahid Kapoor, the film sparked impassioned debates on whether problematic content should be celebrated in mainstream Bollywood. Kiara's note was followed by Shahid's sweet reply, when he said, “This award-winning speech also deserves an award.”

Kiara confesses that her character of Preeti was very dissimilar to her but despite the fact, the actress learned to see Preeti's strength, conviction, her love, and her passion. Thanking Vanga, Kiara wrote, “Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them."

Kiara also thanked Shahid for his support through the film.

Check out Kiara Advani's note

Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 12:37:08 IST