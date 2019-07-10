Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga says his controversial interview was edited in 'very wrong way'

Following the acute backlash Sandeep Reddy Vanga received because of his controversial interview about Kabir Singh, the director says that his statements have been misconstrued.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vanga claims that the interview was edited in a "very wrong way," which has led to people mistaking Kabir Singh's ideologies with that of Vanga.

“I had to say what I had to say. And then they cut out portions of my comments. Now people don’t know what I said before and after those comments. The content was edited in a very wrong way so that a section of women got another chance to attack me. But I was trying to explain my protagonist’s mindset. Violence may be his way of expressing love. It’s not mine,” he says.

During his interaction with Film Companion, he dismissed the criticism against Kabir Singh in Bollywood as nothing but "pseudo."

"I feel it's pseudo because when you're deeply in love and deeply connected with a woman (and vice versa) there's a lot of honesty in it. And if you don't have that physical demonstration (of love), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there," he said in the interview.

When asked about his comment on justifying physical violence, Vanga tells Deccan Chronicle that he never said that one "needs to slap." He adds that there was "honesty" in the relationship between his protagonists, which is why they chose to express themselves in "raw and violent" means.

Vanga was also criticised for taking on film critic Rajeev Masand in the Film Companion interview. Responding to the backlash, Vanga says that Masand's review for News18 of his film was "deliberately below-the-belt".

"You could literally see the hatred (for the film) in their eyes. It’s about the mindset of certain critics who get a kick out of pulling down any film that goes beyond the bandwidth of acceptable morality. You can’t take two points from my film and make a review,” he says to Deccan Chronicle.

