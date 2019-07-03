Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's film earns 8.31 cr on Day 13

Kabir Singh has been making waves at the domestic box office ever since its release on 21 June. The film is not just Shahid Kapoor's first solo film to be a part of the Rs 100 crore mark, but is on its way to surpass the overall earnings of Uri: The Surgical Attack to become this year's highest grosser.

Kabir Singh earned Rs 9.07 crore on Monday and Rs 8.31 crore on 2 July (Tuesday), taking its collection to Rs 198.95 crore. Also starring Kiara Advani, the romantic drama will soon cross the Rs 200 crore milestone.

#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]... Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Kabir Singh has witnessed a good occupancy rate in its second week. Trade analysts write that it will be the first film with an A certificate to gross Rs 200 crore. On the first day of its release, Kabir Singh raked in Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Kapoor's career so far.

#KabirSingh continues to sparkle... Occupancy/footfalls on [second] Tue indicates it’s poised for a fantastic Week 2 total [₹ 80 cr +/-]... Will set a new benchmark today [Wed]: First *A-certified* #Hindi film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2019

Kabir Singh is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. It follows a young, successful surgeon, who turns to a life of drugs and alcohol after his college sweetheart marries another man. The film also stars Kamini Kaushal, Suresh Oberoi, Arjan Bajwa and Adil Hussain.

The film brought to the fore an impassioned debate about its blunt endorsement of misogyny and patriarchy, as pointed out by multiple film critics. Kabir Singh has also received flak for normalising violence against women.

