Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Adavani's film earns Rs 22.71 cr on day two

Kabir Singh was undoubtedly one of 2019's most awaited remakes. The official Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

In spite of the India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match on Saturday, the film earned Rs 22.71 crore, bringing its total up to Rs 42.92 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh states that the film is expected to rake in approximately Rs 70 crore over the entire weekend.

Check out Kabir Singh's box office figures:

#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable... Continues its heroic run on Day 2... Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match... Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend... Fantastic trending PAN India... Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 23, 2019

On the first day of its release, the film garnered Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Shahid's career so far. According to trade analysts, it has crossed the opening day figures of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore). It also replaced the Ajay Devgn comedy Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore) as the biggest non-holiday opener.

Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases... 1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed] 2. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed] 3. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu] 4. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri] 5. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu] NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Friday release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 11:51:16 IST