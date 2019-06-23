You are here:

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Adavani's film earns Rs 22.71 cr on day two

FP Staff

Jun 23, 2019 11:51:16 IST

Kabir Singh was undoubtedly one of 2019's most awaited remakes. The official Hindi adaptation of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, the film features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

In spite of the India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match on Saturday, the film earned Rs 22.71 crore, bringing its total up to Rs 42.92 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh states that the film is expected to rake in approximately Rs 70 crore over the entire weekend.

Check out Kabir Singh's box office figures:

On the first day of its release, the film garnered Rs 20.21 crore, making it the biggest opener in Shahid's career so far. According to trade analysts, it has crossed the opening day figures of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore). It also replaced the Ajay Devgn comedy Total Dhamaal (Rs 16.50 crore) as the biggest non-holiday opener.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2019 11:51:16 IST

tags: Arjun Reddy , Bollywood , box office , Box office collection , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Kabir Singh , Kiara Adavani , Shahid Kapoor

also see

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records career's biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor records career's biggest opening at Rs 20.21 cr

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama rakes in Rs 8.30 crore on Day 7

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's drama rakes in Rs 8.30 crore on Day 7

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film surpasses Rs 100 cr mark on Day 4

Bharat box office collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film surpasses Rs 100 cr mark on Day 4