Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Poo, Malvika Raaj, to star opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in action thriller, Squad

Actress Malvika Raaj has been roped in as the female lead opposite Danny Denzongpa’s son, Rinzing in the action-thriller Squad, reports Mumbai Mirror. Malvika is veteran Anita Raaj's niece. The actress had reportedly competed with 30 other aspirants for the role.

Squad will however not be Malvika's first appearance on the silver screen. Malvika had essayed the role of younger Kareena Kapoor in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The film will depict an epic clash between the special forces. The actress revealed that she plays a sniper named Aria. Her vast knowledge about weapons forms the narrative's main plot point. "There’s a lot of action and a little bit of romance with Rinzing," Mirror quoted her as saying.

Jyoti Kapur Das will be helming the project becoming among Bollywood's few female directors who have worked in the action genre. Malvika was confident about Jyoti's potential and stated that she is glad gender stereotypes are being broken with this film.

Malvika stated that she was quite comfortable with her co-star as they had studied in the same school and had the same social circles.

Talking about her aunt Anita's reaction, Malvika said, "She knows Rinzing better than I do as he shares a great bond with her son. My aunt has always been very supportive and it will be interesting for her to see both Rinzing and me in the same film."

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 13:32:30 IST