In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa‘ actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi spoke about her tumultuous marriage with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and also how Preity Zinta doesn’t exist for her anymore, someone who was accused of having a relationship with Kapur.

First talking about her marriage, the actor revealed, “I feel that my marriage to Shekhar Kapur was karma that I had to fulfil. Because when I met him I got obsessed. When I was a 10-12-year-old kid, I used to think that I will either marry Imran Khan (former cricketer and former PM of Pakistan ) or Shekhar Kapur. I went to meet him when he was casting for a film called, Champion. However, the film didn’t see the light of day. Then I kept meeting him and one thing lead to another.”

She added, “My parents were against this marriage as Shekhar was my mother’s age at that time and he was divorced and from the film industry. My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want and it is something that I brought on myself.”

On getting pregnant and almost leaving the marriage

At the time I got pregnant, I was about to leave my marriage. I got a scholarship at the Berkeley School of Music and wanted to learn music but then I got pregnant. So, I feel fate has a way of unravelling itself. After getting pregnant, I stayed for a few years, but then I said, ‘Forget it, mujhse nahi hota.

She also admitted Kapur’s infidelity and said, “I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect.”

On Preity Zinta

Zinta was accused by Krishnamoorthi of having an affair with Kapur. The Armaan actress once responded to these allegations by saying, “I am the number one actress and you don’t even work, you are a homemaker. Suchitra, don’t talk to me like that. You need to see a psychiatrist, your mind is not in the right place.”

And in another interview with the channel Bollywood Thikana, Krishnamoorthi replied, “It’s a free world and she can say what she likes. I am very proud to be a homemaker. I was a full-time mom for 20 years and I am very proud of it. I don’t need to forgive her. She is not a part of my consciousness at all. All these things do not exist for me, which is a good space to be in.”