Kaatrin Mozhi teaser: Jyothika's Tumhari Sulu remake promises a fresh, lighthearted interpretation for Tamil audiences

Kaatrin Mozhi, starring Jyothika, Vidaarth and Lakshmi Manchu among others, is the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu and the first teaser of the film also marks the comeback of the hit combination of Radha Mohan and Jo.

The film has Jyothika donning the role of Vijayalakshmi, the housewife turned Rj. The remake seems to have pretty much retained the same crux and flow in storyline. Jyotika is seen as a very humorous and fun-loving woman in this all-too-familiar plot. The actor's role is also a bit over-dramatic in few instances, but seems to be an attempt at blending with the new set of audience the remake is going to cater to.

The first teaser's highlight however happens to be Jyothika's dramatic imitation of Saroja Devi's famous 'Gopal' dialogue from the 1964 film, Puthiya Paravai.

Jyothika as Vijayalakshmi is the happy-go-lucky woman who tries to impress her radio audiences with her unique style of RJing while also balancing her family life. Jyotika and Vidharth, as husband and wife in this upcoming drama, seem to share a fun chemistry as they are seen goofing around in most scenes of the teaser.

Playing Neha Dhupia's modern boss role is Lakshmi Manchu from Tollywood, of whom we get a tiny glimpse in the beginning of this teaser.

The one minute glimpse towards the end, has a flash of the much-hyped 'Jimikki Kamal' Kollywood version as well, to which Jyotika and crew are seen grooving to.

Not to forget, the title Kaatrin Mozhi also takes you back to the classic song of the same title from the director-actor duo's 2007 film, Mozhi.

Kaatrin Mozhi is all set to release on 18 October, 2018.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 21:15 PM