Kaala's satellite rights reportedly sold for Rs 75 cr; highest for a Rajinikanth-starrer after 2.0's Rs 110 cr

Rajinikanth's Kaala is earning money even before it hits theatres as the satellite TV rights for the superstar's latest film were sold for an astonishing Rs 75 crore, said media reports.

The movie, which reunites him with Kabali director Pa Ranjith, will release worldwide on 7 June. However, STAR India has bought the satellite rights for Rs 75 crore, reports Hindustan Times. This is the second-highest price paid for a Rajinikanth-starrer after Shankar's 2.0 for which Zee Network paid close to Rs 110 crore.

The film was initially slated to release on 27 April but the makers pushed the film's release to June because of the Kollywood strike which ended recently. In the film, Rajinikanth plays a slumlord-turned-gangster Kaala who is from the Dharavi slum in Mumbai.

Kabali fetched positive reviews for the actor’s subtle performance but his ardent fans were disappointed because the film lacked the usual mass moments. In Kaala, fans are in for a treat. The Hindustan Times report claims there are six action sequences in the film. The climax of Kaala will end with a bang as Ranjith has set the closing action sequence with a fire backdrop and Rajinikanth himself has shown a huge interest in performing all the stunts himself.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 12:32 PM