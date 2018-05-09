Kaala: Telugu version of Rajinikanth-starrer reportedly struggling to get distributors due to high price

While every Rajinikanth release becomes a highly anticipated affair, treated like festivities by his fans, the superstar’s upcoming Kaala is facing trouble finding distributors for its Telugu rights, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. The drama is releasing on 7 June in three languages.

The report suggests that this is an unprecedented occurrence as in the past, the Telugu rights of any Rajinikanth movie have been immediately bought by distributors, and the current disinterest by distributors is being attributed to a very high price tag, as per the same report.

The movie, directed by Pa Ranjith, reunites the director-actor duo of Kabali’s success, with Dhanush, Rajnikanth’s son-in-law, producing Kaala. The movie has already pushed its release date to 7 June citing the unexpected strike of Tamil Film Producers Council, forgoing the business friendly five-day opening weekend of 27 April to 1 May. The 7 June date has also been fixed to avoid clashing with Salman Khan’s Race 3, which opens on the Ramadan weekend of 15 June. The movie has attracted additional interest ever since Rajnikanth announced his political party and made his aspirations in Tamil politics known.

Kaala is expected to replay a typical Rajinikanth blockbuster success, with its satellite rights already sold for a whopping Rs 75 crores, the highest ever after another Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 which went for Rs 110 crores.

