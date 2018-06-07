Supporting cast like Anjali Patil, Easwari Rao shine as Kaala takes us through the situation in Dharavi. Huma makes quite an emotional entry leaving Kaala aka Rajinikanth nostalgic and hinting at a daunting past.
Surendhar MK, Contributor
Kaala boasts of atmospheric, simplistic scenes
Like his sophomore feature Madras, Pa Ranjith brings a beautifully constructed, lived-in atmosphere to the fore in showcasing the lifestyle of slum dwellers in Kaalai. Family dynamics and the candid loudness usually associated with the lower class groups are portrayed with simple and poignant scenes, backed by a nonchalant supporting cast.
Haricharan Pudipeddi, Contributor
Dharavi as a backdrop
The film does full justice to the Dharavi-set backdrop, making its characters speak in Hindi and Marathi wherever necessary.
Mridula Ramadugu, Firstpost
LIVE first impression of the film from Chennai
Easwari Rao is a pleasant surprise, as Kaala's wife. She is raw and relatable, different from most of his usual female leads. Rajni as Kaala seems to have a rather simple role, compared to his hyped-up characters in recent times. Though he still leads the pack in this film, he's not his usual larger-than-life self. This has left most of the audience thinking.
Fans cheer to celebrate first day first show of Kaala in Mumbai
Fans cheer in Chennai as the superstar's title flashes on screen
And with this the first day first show begins in Chennai!
Fans in Chennai offer milk to Rajinikanth as the first few shows of the film begin
The opening slate credits bring out hooting, cheering and clapping for 'Superstar Rajinikanth'
Rains and celebrations in Mumbai
Haricharan Pudipeddi, Contributor
As the first day first show begins in Chennai, fans erupt in joy
Women, from different age groups, have thronged in large numbers for 4 am show at Rohini cinemas.
Haricharan Pudipeddi, Contributor
Composer Anirudh Ravichander, who scores music for Rajinikanth's next film, is watching first day, first show of the film at Rohini cinemas in Chennai.
Kaala music composer Santosh Narayanan is also here at Rohini cinemas.
Dhols and dancing continue in Mumbai as the city is drenched in rain
Meanwhile in Mumbai, the harder the rains the more fans celebrate
Hundreads of families of fans in Mumbai have gathered for the first day first show in Carnival cinemas in Wadala, to watch their superstar. Here too there is dancing, dhols and celebrations on the release. The mood is exciting.
Surendhar MK, Contributor
Fireworks started in GK Cinemas
A sea of family audiences keep thronging to theatres. This is a luxury not many top stars in Kollywood can boast of. This pretty much sums up the release of a Rajinikanth film.
Surendhar MK, Contributor
Meanwhile in another theatre in Chennai..
Unusually muted buzz in GK Cinemas, Chennai, at 4 am before the show begins. In a rare instance, the popular two-screen theater has sandwiched Jurassic World for the opening weekend along with Kaala.
Fans celebrate with dhols and dancing
Throngs of Rajinikanth fans have arrived at Rohini theatres in Chennai to celebrate the release of Kaala.
Haricharan Pudipeddi, Contributor
Thalaivaa fan? Have cake
Fans distributing cake to audiences who have come to watch the 4 am show. They are pumped up about the film after learning about highly positive reports from premiere shows.
Haricharan Pudipeddi, Contributor
The buzz for Kaala begins at 4 am, for the first day first show in Chennai.
Pictures and videos from from Rohini cinemas, Chennai show that fans have gathered in hundreds. Most of them have work black tees and shirts
Thalaivaa himself says he is confident about the release of Kaala
"I like the picture. I am 100 per cent confident that my fans will like [it]" Rajinikanth told NDTV.
Meanwhile, buzz around the release has reached peak levels.
All those tweeting about the current downpour in #Chennai... People, this isn't rain. It's the sky spring-cleaning the city before the 4am festivities tomorrow. 😎 #Kaala
The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, refused to block the release of Rajinikanth starrer Tamil film Kaala saying that it cannot put on hold the screening just a day ahead of its release.
Highly awaited Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala has finally received a clear release date. Kaala, a gangster movie written and directed by Pa Ranjith, will release today after many controversies regarding its release.
Initially, the film's release was repeatedly postponed due to the producers' strike in Kollywood, but after the withdrawal of the strike was announced there were news reports of the film being hit with a plagerism row, which was later resolved in the Madras High Court.
Rajinikanth in Kaala.
Later the film saw a ban plea in Kartanaka due to Rajinikanth's comments in the Cauvery issue. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) had said that the film would neither be distributed nor screened in the state. Kaala producer Dhanush and his wife Aishwarya then filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking a smooth release, and on 6 June the stay on the release of the film was lifted by the Supreme Sourt.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) was upset with Rajinikanth's reported statement that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing.
Later, at the audio launch of the film, Rajinikanth said, "For me, this is not an audio launch, it looks like a success meet. I think Sivaji was the last success meet in my career. Though Endhiran was a blockbuster, we couldn’t celebrate it because I was hospitalised in Singapore. Later, with all your love, I made a comeback with Kochadaiiyaan but it wasn’t a commercial success. Kochadaiiyaan was a failure because I worked with people who think they are too smart. It’s perfectly fine to work with intelligent people but too much of smartness is dangerous because they would think a lot and the end result will not be fruitful. Later, I accepted Lingaa because the basic story talked about interlinking of rivers, which is my lifetime ambition but the film's failure taught me a lesson that I should not be romancing young heroines. After these two failures, a section of people wrote me off and it didn't surprise me because they have been doing this for forty years."
With inputs from Haricharan Pudipeddi, Surendhar MK and Mridula Ramadugu.