Kaala: Mumbai journalist threatens to file defamation case on Rajinikanth over film, demands apology

Jawahar Nadar, a Mumbai-based journalist, has threatened to sue Rajinikanth over his upcoming release, Kaala. Nadar alleges that the film shows his father, late S Thiraviam Nadar, in pejorative light, to gather support from upper class families, reports NDTV.

Nadar demands that the actor must apologise within 36 hours of receiving the notice, failing which he will file a defamation suit seeking Rs 101 crore as damages. He says that his father was a jaggery and sugar merchant who had migrated to Mumbai from Tamil Nadu in 1957. He was nicknamed 'Kaala Seth' due to his regular mingling with the locals. Nadar also says that his father did not have a hand in any illegal activities, which is why the makers of the film are trying to malign his name to please the rich.

The Kaala team told NDTV that they will send an appropriate reply to Nadar after receiving the legal notice. They had also clarified that the film is not about S Thiraviam Nadar.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a local don, a hero of the masses who fights oppression. The film is expected to create quite the mark compared to his regular fare, due to the superstar's political plunge.

Kaala also stars Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar. Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, the film is all set to release on 7 June in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 12:15 PM