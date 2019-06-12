Kaala director Pa Ranjith booked for statement on Rajaraja Cholan, applies for anticipatory bail

Tamil director Pa Ranjith, known for delivering blockbusters like Kabali and Kaala, has recently been booked for provoking enmity between groups, reports News18. The case was registered after Ranjith stated that during the rule of Rajaraja Cholan, lands of the oppressed were deliberately appropriated. He also said that Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing a race among its castes to claim the legacy of Cholan.

Ranjith made the comments in his recent speech at Thirupanandal in Thanjavur district on 5 June. This was promptly followed by a complaint lodged by Hindu Makkal Katchi. However, as per an article in The News Minute, the director has applied for anticipatory bail.

Police sources told the publication that the famed director was booked under PC 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 153 (A) (1) (a) (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC.

A Cholan emperor between 985 and 1014 CE, Rajaraja I ruled over medieval Tamil Nadu, parts of northern India, two-thirds of Sri Lankan territory, Maldives and parts of East Asia.

Through his films, Ranjith has continually emphasised the troubles of the discriminated groups in society. In an interview with The News Minute last year, Ranjith mentioned how it was his dream to depict stories of forgotten heroes that do not attract the mainstream filmmakers. Ranjith will also venture into Bollywood with a movie depicting the life of tribal chief Birsa Munda, known to have fought the British in pre-independence India.

The director was unavailable for comment.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 18:05:26 IST

