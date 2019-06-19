Kaabil box office collection in China: Hrithik Roshan's film tanks with disappointing total of Rs 33.4 crore

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, which released in China on 5 June, has tanked at the Middle Kingdom box office with a disappointing total of $4.7 million (Rs 33.4 crore) from 12 days of theatrical run, until the end of the second weekend (14 to 16 June).

The film, directed by Sanjay Gupta, registered the lowest ever opening-day total for any Indian import in China in the last two years, with a paltry $0.48 million (Rs 3.35 crore). The opening day of Kaabil is, in fact, lesser than other underwhelming Indian films such as 102 Not Out ($0.82 million) and Sultan ($0.94 million), which finished their quota in China with scanty lifetime earnings of $4.35 million and $5.24 million respectively. The only Indian movie which raked in a disappointing opening day gross ($0.77 million) and went on to become a smash hit at the ticket window was Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki. The Siddharth P Malhotra-directed film completed its month-long theatrical run in China with a fantastic lifetime total of $21.3 million (Rs 153.04 crore) despite starting on an unsatisfactory note.

The five-day extended opening weekend total of Kaabil until 9 June was a middling $3.34 million (Rs 23.32 crore),. The film has been limping at the mainland box office ever since. In the last seven days, the film, which stars Yami Gautam as the lead heroine, has only added $1.36 million to its box office collection and has already disappeared from the daily box office chart in China. Kaabil debuted at the fifth position on the daily box office and faced stiff competition from holdover Hollywood hits such as Warner Brothers' Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Disney's Aladdin. To make matters even worse, 20th Century Fox's X-Men: Dark Phoenix saw the light of day in China on 6 June, a day after Kaabil landed.

The anticipation surrounding Godzilla, Aladdin and Dark Phoenix completely dominated the box office chart in China and crushed Kaabil, which marks Hrithik Roshan's debut in the Middle Kingdom. In fact, Kaabil holds a decent score of 7.1 out of 10 on Douban, China's popular social networking platform, and 9.2 out of 10 on Maoyan, China's famous movie ticketing and box office platform, from 20,000 viewers, including 16,000 under the 'want to see' category.

Kaabil occupied the seventh position in the daily box office chart at the end of the first weekend on 9 June before it bounced back to the sixth position the following day. While it continued to sustain at the sixth spot until 12 June, the film was pushed to the eighth rank on 13 June, before it vanished entirely from the daily box office chart on 14 June.

While Sriram Raghavan's black comedy-crime thriller Andhadhun and the late Sridevi's revenge thriller Mom brought back the much-needed momentum for Indian films in China after a flurry of underwhelming outings in 102 Not Out, Padman and Thugs of Hindostan, Kaabil has now turned out to be a damp squib at the China box office. The lifetime forecast of Kaabil by Mayoan stands at a paltry 35.4 million yuan (Rs 35.68 crore), and the film is likely to finish its theatrical run in the same range.

Mom finishes month-long theatrical run in China with $16.05 million (Rs 110.94 crore) earnings

Sridevi's revenge thriller Mom, which became the second Indian film to land in China this year, has completed its month-long theatrical run with a good total of $16.05 million (Rs 110.94 crore). The film opened in mainland screens on 10 May for the Mother's Day weekend and became the seventh Indian film to enter the Rs 100 crore club in China after Dangal, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hindi Medium, Hichki and Andhadhun.

Now, all eyes are set on superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, which has been scheduled to hit the mainland screens on 12 July and would be the fourth Indian release in China this year after Andhadhun, Mom and Kaabil. Directed by Shankar and starring Akshay Kumar in a key role, 2.0 would be the first ever Indian film from the sci-fi genre to release in China.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 11:32:15 IST