Ka Pae Ranasingam teaser: Vijay Sethupathi, Aishwarya Rajesh fight for justice in social drama

The official teaser of Tamil movie Ka Pae Ranasingam was released on Saturday. With Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, the snippet of the movie showcases politics surrounding land and the plight of farmers.

The teaser comes a day after the makers revealed the first look of the emotional drama. While Vijay will be seen essaying the titular character, Aishwarya will play his wife.

The teaser, which is just over a minute long, shows Vijay leading poor farmers in their fight against the industries that take away their lands. In the teaser, he can be heard saying, “World politics will revolve around air and water after caste and religion.”

Check out the teaser here

Ka Pae Ranasingam has been directed by P Virumandi and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the banner of KJR Studios.

According to a report by Manorama Online, the plot of the film is based on real life incidents. Although it was supposed to be released in the month of January this year, the makers of Ka Pae Ranasingam decided to postpone it.

Apart from Vijay and Aishwarya, the film will feature Rangaraj Pandey, Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

Ka Pae Ranasingam will mark the fourth venture to have paired up Vijay and Aishwarya together.

Previously, the actors have worked opposite each other in Rummy, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Dharma Durai. The audience can expect great action sequences as the film has Peter Hein as the stunt director.

While the editing has been done by Shivandeeswaran, Shanmugam Muthusamy has written the story.

Cinematography has been helmed by Sudarshan Srinivasan and the music direction is by Ghibran.

Updated Date: May 23, 2020 15:59:29 IST

