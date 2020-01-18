You are here:

K-pop sensation BTS drops first single Black Swan from seventh studio album Map of the Soul: 7

A week after BTS announced its seventh studio album titled Map of the Soul: 7, the Korean pop boy-band has dropped the first single, 'Black Swan,' from their upcoming album.

The video of the song, which released on Friday, already has 13 million views on YouTube.

Check out the song here

According to a press release by BTS’ management Big Hit Entertainment, Black Swan is “a confession of an artist, who has truly learned what music means to himself.”

Earlier, BTS dropped a teaser of rapper Suga's new solo song with the trailer of Map of the Soul: 7.

The video of 'Black Swan' does not feature any members of the group. Instead, the song is accompanied by an intricate dance performance, executed by seven members of Slovenia’s MN Dance Company.

Thanking BTS for "promoting the art of dance, and bringing it closer to people," MN Dance company shared a post on Instagram

Check it out here

James Corden has now announced BTS will perform 'Black Swan' live on The Late Late Show With James Corden on 28 January.

Check out the announcement here