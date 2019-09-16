You are here:

K-pop group BTS announce return to music after short 'period of rest'; fans rejoice over news

Sep 16, 2019 16:29:11 IST

The South Korean pop-giant BTS who was away for a long hiatus, has announced their return on Monday, creating a buzz among the netizens.

Several followers of the famous boy band stormed the Internet with their reactions over the return of the band, making #BTSisback trend on the social media.

The seven-member South Korean boy band comprising of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga went on its official vacation on 11 August -- the first in its world-dominating six-year career. During the break, the members often reached out to fans on their official social media accounts to report their activities.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 16:33:44 IST

