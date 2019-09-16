K-pop group BTS announce return to music after short 'period of rest'; fans rejoice over news

The South Korean pop-giant BTS who was away for a long hiatus, has announced their return on Monday, creating a buzz among the netizens.

Several followers of the famous boy band stormed the Internet with their reactions over the return of the band, making #BTSisback trend on the social media.

Check out some of the reactions here

I kinda liked the idea of them relaxing, laying on the couch eating microwave pizza rolls and binge watching Netflix shows. But I did miss my boys! #BTSISBACK — (@AngieGraceLA) September 16, 2019

The boys are back together, and balance has been restored to the universe #BTSisBack pic.twitter.com/YxIwpJIGiN — (@be1ieveurgalaxy) September 16, 2019

Wait.. they are back earlier than we expected, what if now their stuff gonna drop? Agust D2 ? Hope World 2? JJK1??? What if it’s any time now? #BTSisBack pic.twitter.com/UwfBjW1GdZ — Honey RM week (@saraddaeng) September 16, 2019

YALL IM SCARED I DONT THINK WE'RE READY FOR WHATS GOING TO COME AHEAD OF US#BTSisBack pic.twitter.com/UCactKwh1m — nat :p (@lmaobts) September 16, 2019

no one:

not even a soul:

armys:

antis: YOUR FAVES GONNA DISBAND SOO-- BTS: BITCHES WE'RE BACK #BTSisBACK pic.twitter.com/R6MzhRh8NK — jk's tattoo☠️ (@qirlwthluv) September 16, 2019

NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. NO. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS HAIR. HIS FCKING HAIR. I'VE LITERALLY SCREAMED AND LOST MY MIND FOR MORE THAN 15 MINS, I SWEAR @BTS_twt #BTSisBackpic.twitter.com/l5xcjcCppj — ✨✨ (@magicrainbow_7) September 16, 2019

waking up to bts with mullets, new healthy hair, tattoos ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL #BTSisBack pic.twitter.com/hmaWokgXSK — a (@aluvsjimin) September 16, 2019

bitches really it's me.

out here i'm bitches

crying because

bts is back and

jungkook's hair

is even longer

AND he has

hand tattoos#BTSisBack pic.twitter.com/hyoyU9mekv — ash (@bbyvnte) September 16, 2019

The seven-member South Korean boy band comprising of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga went on its official vacation on 11 August -- the first in its world-dominating six-year career. During the break, the members often reached out to fans on their official social media accounts to report their activities.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 16:33:44 IST