Seventeen's Your Choice sold a total of 881,788 copes on the first day of sales, doubling their previous first-day sales record

K-pop boy band Seventeen is back! After almost a year, the 13-member group is winning hearts and charts worldwide with their new collection of songs. With the recent release of their eighth mini-album Your Choice on 18 June, the group has set a record as one of the bestselling releases of the year in South Korea.

The members of the group include S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

As per Hanteo News, Your Choice has sold 1,050,000 copies in just four days ever since its release. With this record, Seventeen has become the million-seller in the shortest time period. The boys have sold over 89,000 copies in Japan and topped the Oricon’s daily album chart.

With this latest achievement, Seventeen has now reportedly become the artist with the second-highest first-day sales in Hanteo history, bested only by BTS.

So far, Seventeen’s fourth album Your Choice has sold at least one million copies in South Korea alone while the other projects of the band titled Henggarae, Semicolon, and An Ode have also crossed the sales threshold.

With such popularity and sales, there are chances that Seventeen will repeat the sales record once again with their next album too.

After nearly doubling its previous first-week opening record, the boy band smashed the Hanteo Chart's daily chart in Korea, along with the QQ Music's daily and few others of China's weekly bestselling music charts.

Reports suggest that the band has also topped iTunes Albums lists in 18 countries as well as achieving the top spot on iTunes Top Songs rankings in at least 22 countries.

The boy band is formed by Pledis Entertainment, founded by Han Sung-Soo in 2007. Seventeen, also stylised as SVT, was formed in 2015; they recently celebrated their sixth anniversary.