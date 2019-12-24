You are here:

K-pop band BTS teases new tour in April 2020; overwhelmed fans call announcement a 'wonderful Christmas present'

Dec 24, 2019 11:39:12 IST

Korean pop boy-band BTS is undoubtedly one of the most popular musical acts across the world. On Tuesday, the highly successful K-pop sensation announced a new tour.

The image attached to the tour announcement shows the reflection of the seven BTS members in a purple pool of water. The sole word 'Tour' is written on the image with the letters partially reflecting like the BTS members. While more announcements are yet to arrive,  exact tour dates will most likely be released one to two months in advance.

Check out the announcement here

Following their Love Yourself tour last year, fans have been eagerly waiting BTS' next tour. It seems quite evident from their reactions to the announcement.  Here are some of the reactions from the fans of BTS

 

The BTS band members are rappers RM (Kim Namjoon) and Suga (Min Yoongi), street dancer J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), and vocalists Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), and Jin (Kim Seokjin). Their most recent album, Map of the Soul: Persona, earned a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales exceeding 500,000 units.

