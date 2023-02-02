K-pop band BTS dancing to popular Bhojpuri song 'Patli Kamariya' in viral video sends internet in frenzy
Shared on Instagram by a handle named 'Angel Jimin', the video shows the band members from the popular music video 'Dynamite'. With the Bhojpuri song playing in the background, the choreography seems completely in sync with the lyrics of the song.
Korean boy band BTS has a long list of followers, and the craze among the fans, also called the ARMY, is evident on social media. While music videos of the K-pop band have taken the internet by storm, there are several videos that show the boys vibing on different audio tracks. Speaking of which, there are many such edited videos on social media that show the BTS boys dancing in sync with popular Indian songs. One such video has recently gone viral where the band members can be seen matching their steps perfectly with the popular Bhojpuri song, ‘Patli Kamariya Mori’.
The video has been captioned with a tag that reads, “Here’s the winner of this trend.” The clip has racked up several views and over 2,00,000 likes so far. Impressed social media users widely shared the video and expressed how the song fits in perfectly with their dance moves.
Many such videos have already gone viral, and social media users can be seen grooving to the popular song. On the other hand, several fan-edited videos of the BTS band have also gained popularity on the internet. Some of them show the band grooving to songs like Hudd Hudd Dabangg, Besharam Rang, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Wakhra Swag, and Jedha Nesha.
About BTS
The South Korean band BTS enjoys millions of fans around the world, who go crazy with the release of their songs. Fans adore band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of their favourite member.
However, leaving their fans upset, the eldest member of the band, Jin recently started his mandatory military service, while the others are also expected to join the same in the coming months.
