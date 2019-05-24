K-pop band BTS becomes first Korean account to cross 20 million followers on Twitter

K-pop phenomenon BTS has become the first Korean account to have surpassed 20 Million followers on Twitter. On 24 May, the BTS members’ joint Twitter account (@BTS_twt) crossed the coveted 20 million mark. The account continues to be the most followed Korean Twitter account, and has grown from 15 million to 20 million in a little under a year as they reached 15 million on 30 May, 2018.

Fans of the Korean group, who call themselves the BTS Army, were quick to notice the new development and soon took to Twitter to celebrate.

bts and army became this big i dont think 2013 bts could ever imagine how big their family is going to be. i may not be with them from the start but ill promise to stay till the very end. thank you bts for giving us #20MillionReasons to love ourselves pic.twitter.com/Ors2hl3UKI — ᵏʰᵃʸ 🍧 (@qtaepy) May 24, 2019

congratulations on 20M! you guys deserve the whole world and I couldn’t be happier to have someone so amazing, army and bts: family #LoveBTS20M #20MillionReasons 💜 pic.twitter.com/nxcPsJKmF7 — jimin pics (@picsofpjimin) May 24, 2019

THIS WAS WHEN THE BOYS REACHED 10M AND NOW THEY HAVE 20M AND THAT WAS ONLY IN LESS THAN 2 YEARS AND I COULD NOT BE ANY MORE PROUD OF OUR BOYS WOW BTS YOU DID THATTTTTTT CONGRATS MY LOVES💜💜💜💜💜 @BTS_twt #20MillionReasons pic.twitter.com/AspUrVZ3uv — rach💜 (@rachxtae) May 24, 2019

The band comprises RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, who created history last year by becoming the first Korean pop group to reach the No 1 spot on the Billboard top 200.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene". The band debuted in June 2013.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:24:20 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.