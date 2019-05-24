You are here:

K-pop band BTS becomes first Korean account to cross 20 million followers on Twitter

FP Staff

May 24, 2019 15:24:20 IST

K-pop phenomenon BTS has become the first Korean account to have surpassed 20 Million followers on Twitter. On 24 May, the BTS members’ joint Twitter account (@BTS_twt) crossed the coveted 20 million mark. The account continues to be the most followed Korean Twitter account, and has grown from 15 million to 20 million in a little under a year as they reached 15 million on 30 May, 2018.

Fans of the Korean group, who call themselves the BTS Army, were quick to notice the new development and soon took to Twitter to celebrate.

The band comprises RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, who created history last year by becoming the first Korean pop group to reach the No 1 spot on the Billboard top 200.

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene". The band debuted in June 2013.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:24:20 IST

tags: BTS , bts army , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Korean Pop , Shareworthy , Tune In , TuneIn

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

India's Most Wanted song Vande Mataram: Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to unsung heroes of the country

India's Most Wanted song Vande Mataram: Arjun Kapoor pays tribute to unsung heroes of the country

Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track

Bharat new song 'Turpeya': Salman Khan reminisces about childhood days in pensive track

Rapper Future gifts five-year-old son a gold Rolex on birthday; Twitterati ask 'Can he even tell the time?'

Rapper Future gifts five-year-old son a gold Rolex on birthday; Twitterati ask 'Can he even tell the time?'