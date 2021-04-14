K Madhavan named new president of Walt Disney Company India, Star India

'Proud to have the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented and passionate team,' K Madhavan said in a statement

K Madhavan has been named president, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, effective immediately. It was announced today by Rebecca Campbell, chairman, International Operations and Direct-to-Consumer, The Walt Disney Company.

In this role, Madhavan will drive the strategy and growth of the Company in India, with responsibility for the vast Disney, Star and Hotstar businesses and operations spanning across entertainment, sports and regional channels, and direct-to-consumer. This includes oversight of channel distribution and advertising sales, as well as a thriving local content production business that currently is responsible for the creation of 18,000 hours of original content across fiction, non-fiction, sports, and movies in eight languages.

“For the past several months, I have had the pleasure of working directly with KM and have seen firsthand how he has adeptly managed our India business, which has been and will continue to be critical to our global and regional strategy,” said Campbell in a statement.

“I am very proud to have the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented and passionate team we have in India, and to further build upon our strong portfolio of channels and high-quality programming that is a favourite with viewers across the region,” said Madhavan said in a statement.

Since 2019, Madhavan served as country manager of Star & Disney India, overseeing the Company’s television and studios business in India. He has been responsible for driving the growth of the business, focusing on innovation, and creating compelling content for consumers.

Madhavan currently serves as president of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and as chairman of the National Committee of Media & Entertainment CII (Confederation of Indian Industry).