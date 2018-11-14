Jyotika announces new film with debutant director Raj days ahead of the release of Kaatrin Mozhi

Jyotika is taking one film at a time and she’s been having a dream run ever since her return to the arc lights with 36 Vayadhinile. Ahead of the release of her latest film Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Tumhari Sulu, Jyotika’s new film with debutant director S Raj was launched earlier today in Chennai. The ceremony was graced by Jyotika’s husband Suriya and her father-in-law, veteran actor Sivakumar. To be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the principal shooting of the yet-untitled project will commence from this weekend.

In a statement, the makers announced that a set of a school worth Rs 50 lakh was being erected in Chennai where most of the shooting will take place. The project will also star Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sathyan, Hareesh Peradi and Kavitha Bharathi, among others. Sean Roldan has been roped in to take care of the music while Gokul Benoy will crank the camera. The genre of the film is yet unknown; however, sources close to the team have revealed that Jyotika gave her nod to the project just after the first narration.

Meanwhile, Kaatrin Mozhi, which is gearing up for release on 16 November, marks the reunion of Jyotika and Radha Mohan after a decade. In an earlier interview Radha Mohan had said, “We’ve made slight changes to suit Tamil sensibilities. I think audiences will relate more to the changes we’ve made. Both Jyotika and I have been wishing to work together for a long time. We’re glad everything fell in place for this project.”

On signing the project, Jyothika had said in a statement: “I'm a big Vidya (Balan) fan. I love her voice and command over Hindi, which is rare in Bollywood today. I’ve watched every Vidya film, and Tumhari Sulu, in my opinion, is her most lovable work. I feel honoured to be stepping into her shoes. I’d like to thank the producers and director Suresh (Triveni) for making such a lively, honest, real and feel-good film. Tumhari Sulu is a hugely special film for me.”

Last seen in Mani Ratnam’s gangster drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, there are rumours that Jyotika might also star in the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Mohanlal. According to Suneesh Varanad, the writer of recently released Manju Warrier starrer Mohanlal, Jyothika has been signed to star in the film’s Tamil remake. In June, he shared the news via his Facebook page. However, there’s no official announcement yet regarding the remake from Jyothika’s end.

In Mohanlal, Manju played a crazy fan of the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. In the Tamil remake, the protagonist will play a crazy Rajinikanth fan. Varanad added that the Tamil version of the film has been titled Rajini Selvi.

