Justin Timberlake's game show Spin the Wheel green lit by Fox, Dax Shepard finalised as host

Hollywood singer Justin Timberlake is all set to Spin The Wheel with his new Fox game show.

The show, created by Timberlake and Andrew Glassman, will pit contestants against a 40-foot wheel that will hold exciting cash prizes. Each participant will be asked questions and every correct answer will add more cash to the wheel, in the strategic location of the contestant's choice. The incorrect answers could bring the cash total down to zero, Variety reported.

The show will be hosted by the Hit and Run actor-comedian Dax Shepard. Dax admitted that there is no better job that giving out millions of dollars to people. "I can’t think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people," said host Dax Shepard, according to Variety. "It’s my chance to finally be Willy Wonka."

Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company, said the show is massive and has the ability to change people's life. The production of the show is being handled by Tennman Entertainment, Glassman Media and LBI.

Glassman added, "Spin the Wheel is the opportunity of a lifetime, and every time someone spins, a massive fortune is on the line. This is all about a rollercoaster of emotions, positive energy and some incredible wins."

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 15:34 PM