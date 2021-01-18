Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel become parents for the second time, to a baby boy
Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he and wife, Jessica Biel, became parents to their second child, Phineas, in 2020.
Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he and wife, actor Jessica Biel, became parents to their second child together in 2020.
During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Timberlake also revealed that they have named their baby boy Phineas.
"He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful," the 39-year-old singer said.
.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021
Timberlake and Biel, 38, got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.
When asked how is the duo dealing with parenting two kids, Timberlake quipped: "We don't see each other anymore. It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defence to a man-to-man really quickly. It's great. Silas is super excited."
"Right now he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we''ll see what happens," he added.
Singer Lance Bass was the first person to confirm the news of the couple's second child.
The musician, who is former fellow NSYNC bandmate of Timberlake, had shared the news of the baby’s arrival in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight.
(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
One Night in Miami movie review: Four US icons debate over what it means to be Black in America
In her directorial debut, Regina King adapts the Kemp Powers play One Night in Miami, which imagines the four Black icons trying to reconcile their private lives with their public spheres.
Sacha Baron Cohen discusses Donald Trump's global social media ban, and the perils of 'freedom of speech'
Sacha Baron Cohen expresses his reservations against social media, calling them the "propagators of shared lies."
Pieces of a Woman, starring Vanessa Kirby, is a ragged, mesmerising study of rupture and reconstruction
Piercing an intimate, natural tone with almost soapy slivers of melodrama, Pieces of a Woman comes close to wringing you out.