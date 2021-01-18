Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel become parents for the second time, to a baby boy

Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he and wife, Jessica Biel, became parents to their second child, Phineas, in 2020.

During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Timberlake also revealed that they have named their baby boy Phineas.

"He's awesome and so cute. Nobody's sleeping. But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful," the 39-year-old singer said.

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

Timberlake and Biel, 38, got married in 2012 and welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.

When asked how is the duo dealing with parenting two kids, Timberlake quipped: "We don't see each other anymore. It's a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defence to a man-to-man really quickly. It's great. Silas is super excited."

"Right now he's very much liking it. Phin can't walk yet or chase him down, so we''ll see what happens," he added.

Singer Lance Bass was the first person to confirm the news of the couple's second child.

The musician, who is former fellow NSYNC bandmate of Timberlake, had shared the news of the baby’s arrival in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight.

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)