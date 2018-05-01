You are here:

Justin Timberlake and NSYNC reunite to celebrate star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

May,01 2018 17:26:43 IST

Los Angeles: Screaming fans greeted former boy band ‘NSync on Monday just like it was the turn of the last century as the group that helped catapult Justin Timberlake to stardom was honoured with their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Timberlake reunited with Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick along Hollywood Boulevard for the unveiling of the emblematic terrazzo and brass star that is one of the city’s major tourist attractions.

“We’re really a family,” Timberlake, 37, said, addressing the crowd.

Chris Kirkpatrick, from left, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake attend a ceremony honoring NSYNC with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I don’t really think I could put into words how much the four of you mean to me... I just love all of you so much,” he added.

One of the most successful groups of the teen pop era that also launched the careers of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, ‘NSync was greeted with adoring screams and a spontaneous sing-a-long to hit “Tearin’ Up My Heart.

The band’s second album, 2000’s No Strings Attached, held the US record for first week sales with 2.41 million for 15 years.

Spectators chanted “reunite” and “sing” during the ceremony.

‘NSync last released an album of new music in 2001 and performed together full time in 2002. They last performed together at the 2013 MTV Music Video Awards.

Bass, who revealed he was gay in 2006, spoke about how he feared for the group’s success if he came out.

“I wanted to so badly let you know I was you; I just didn’t have the strength then,” Bass said.

‘NSync has sold more than 40 million records worldwide. They were founded in 1995 in Orlando, Florida.

