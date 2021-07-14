Justin Narayan is the second contestant of Indian origin, after prison guard Sashi Cheliah, to have bagged the first prize in Masterchef Australia.

As the Masterchef Australia 13th season drew to a close, India-origin contestant Justin Narayan beat fellow competitors, Pete Campbell and Kishwar Chowdhury, to bag the winner's trophy along with a reward of $250,000.

Here's all you need to know about Justin Narayan

Who is he?

Narayan is a Fijian Indian, living in Perth, Western Australia. He began cooking at the age of 13 and has developed a set of skills inspired heavily by both his Fijian and Indian descent.

What was Justin's claim to fame?

Though he began slowly in this year's competition, Narayan soon shone as one of the prized finds when he cooked dishes like Indian Chicken Tacos, Charcoal Chicken with Toum, Flatbread and Pickle Salad, and Indian Chicken Curry.

What are his future plans?

As per reports, Justin stated that he would want to own and run a food truck or a restaurant. He added that he would like to focus on Indian flavours on his personal menu, especially the ones that he grew up eating.

Narayan also said that he would want to donate portions of his earnings to charities that help aid slum dwellers in Inda.

Masterchef Australia streams on Disney+ Hotstar.