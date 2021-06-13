Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' defeats BTS 'Summer Out', Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver Licence' at Vh1 Summer League 2021
The runners-up of the Summer League contest include Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver Licence', and Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak's collaboration 'Leave the Door Open'.
Justin Bieber's song 'Peaches' from his album Justice has won the VH1 Summer League 2021 this year, defeating BTS' 'Summer Out', Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver Licence', and Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak's collaboration 'Leave the Door Open'.
Fans were asked to cast their votes to put their favourite song in the top spot. Ultimately, the contest became a battle between two fandoms — Beliebers and the BTS ARMY.
According to Mid-Day, 'Peaches' received 2,180,521 votes, while 'Summer Out' got 2,091,110. 'Peaches' also features singer-songwriters Daniel Caesar and Giveon, whom Bieber wrote the co-wrote the song alongside Andrew Watt, Louis Bell, Luis Martinez Jr. and Bernard "Harv" Harvey.
Here is the update
#Beliebers love #JB with all their heart and now the world knows it too! ❤️
Behold the ultimate summer anthem of 2021: #Peaches by @JustinBieber. #Vh1SummerLeague#Vh1India#GetWithIt#JustinBieber#Poppic.twitter.com/w7mAGIDk5o
— Vh1 India (@Vh1India) June 11, 2021
Other artists to feature in the line-up were indie band When Chai Meets Toast and singer Shalmali.
Last year, the title of the winner of the Summer League was Taylor Swift, who beat R&B singer The Weeknd.
