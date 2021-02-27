Justin Bieber to release sixth studio album on 19 March; Holy, Lonely, among other tracks to feature

'My goal is to make music that will provide comfort and that people can connect to, so they feel less alone,' Justin Bieber writes, announcing his sixth studio album Justice.

Pop star Justin Bieber has announced that he will be releasing his sixth studio album on 19 March.

Bieber shared the release date of his album on his Twitter page.

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," the singer wrote.

This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 26, 2021

I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 26, 2021

Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 26, 2021

The album will feature hit tracks like 'Holy', featuring Chance the Rapper, 'Lonely' featuring Benny Blanco and 'Anyone'.

Bieber said even though his songs cannot solve injustice, music is a great way of reminding each other that "we aren’t alone".

"This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal," he added.

The singer's last album was Changes which debuted in February 2020.