Justin Bieber returns with new single, album, tour and docuseries, makes announcement on Christmas eve

Press Trust of India

Dec 25, 2019 12:52:11 IST

Los Angeles: Pop singer Justin Bieber is returning to the music scene in the new year with a new single, an album, a tour and a docuseries.

The singer made the announcement on social media on Christmas Eve.

With his YouTube docuseries, debuting on 31 December, it is a full-circle for Bieber who was discovered thanks to the website.

The singer, who was on a hiatus for five years, will release his new single 'Yummy' on 3 January.

"I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine," Bieber says of the upcoming LP in the announcement video.

He will start his North American tour on 14 May, 2020 in Seattle and will end in New Jersey on 26 September.

The singer last album was 2015's 'Purpose'.

