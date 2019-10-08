You are here:

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin share photos from second wedding ceremony in South Carolina

FP Staff

Oct 08, 2019 12:37:47 IST

Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin married again in a second wedding ceremony at a luxury resort in South Carolina on 30 September.

According to Peoplethey said their vows in the presence of 154 guests, including reality TV star turned makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, model Kendall Jenner, Usher, and Jaden Smith.

Hailey wore an off-white dress and a long tulle veil trimmed with lace adornment by designer Virgil Abloh as she walked down the aisle. She shared photos of the couple kissing and embracing, with her veil, featuring the words, "Till death do us apart." Besides her wedding dress, she also wore an asymmetrical halter-neck look for the reception, another slip dress with a V-neckline, and a white bralette and oversize suit combo for the trip home after, reports Page Six.

Here are the photos from the Bieber's second wedding


View this post on Instagram

last Monday was the most special day of my life:)

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

View this post on Instagram

9.30.19 ❤️

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My bwide (say it out loud even if your a thug it’s cute) A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

View this post on Instagram

Even thugz get married

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin and Hailey first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in September last year.

