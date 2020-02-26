You are here:

Justin Bieber dethrones Elvis Presley as youngest musician with seven Number 1 albums on Billboard Hot 200

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has now become the youngest musician of all time to score seven Number 1 albums on the Billboard Hot 200 list.

According to USA Today, Bieber broke the long-standing record of the pop legend Elvis Presley by earning this honour at a young age of 25, thanks to his latest album Changes.

The singer announced the news in a post on Instagram



View this post on Instagram Thank you. #changes A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 24, 2020 at 6:41am PST

This is one year less than Presley who achieved this feat with his 1961 album Blue Hawaii at the age of 26. Bieber recently took to Twitter in order to express his gratefulness for this milestone. Check out his tweet here

Super grateful for this past week with #changes. This week is the big finale of #JustinBieberSeasons and another music video from changes on @AppleMusic and I think I might give you a visual album — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) February 24, 2020

Bieber dropped the album Changes this Valentine's Day, which is his first since the year 2015, reported USA Today.

Check out Bieber's announcement of Changes here

Nearly 231,000 copies of the album have been sold as of now.

This comes as his fifth studio album to hit the number one spot, apart from two remix albums.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

