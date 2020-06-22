You are here:

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations, plans to take legal action: 'There is no truth to this story'

Jun 22, 2020 12:04:49 IST

Justin Bieber has refuted allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2014.

The woman, who tweeted from an anonymous account Saturday night that was removed from Twitter shortly after Bieber publicly commented on the situation, claimed the incident took place at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on 9 March, 2014.

In a series of tweets, the musician shut down the rumours and procured a litany of evidence in the form of receipts, emails, social media and press reports, to back up his claims that it did not happen. While the singer admits he was in town that week to perform, Bieber says he stayed at an AirBnB, then a Westin, during his trip, where he was joined by former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber wrote on his own Twitter account Sunday night.

"Rumors are rumours but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly," he continued. "I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

Posting redacted confirmation emails and a hotel check-out slip under the name Mike Lowery, which Bieber claims is a now-former alias, the singer alleges he has also “confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9 March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th." He further said the press was "welcome to inquire with them if needed or wanted.”

Ending his series of tweets, Bieber said it’s 'factually impossible' that his alleged incident took place, but he believes every sexual assault claim should be taken seriously. He also noted that he’s planning to take legal action against the claim.

See all of Bieber’s tweets below

