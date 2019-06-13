Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a UFC fight, only to back track and laugh it off next day

Absolutely no one had asked for this showdown, but musician Justin Bieber was ready to throw some punches. And in a bizarre turn of events, he chose Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise as his opponent.

On Monday morning, Justin took to Twitter to invite Tom to brawl in the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon. Though it's unclear on what prompted the pop star to start this discussion, we can only hope that Justin is aware of 56-year-old action movie star's athletic prowess. Tom is famed for often completing his own death-defying stunts on his film sets.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Justin also tagged UFC President Dana White with a request to host the fight, but UFC champion Conor McGregor chimed in that he’s already willing to do the job.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile, this challenge did not settle well with Twitterati who mostly laughed off Bieber's proposition.

Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a fight...

Please @TomCruise send this to him... pic.twitter.com/5OH4TYLNQw — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) June 10, 2019

Tale of the Tape: "Cruisin’ For A Bruisin'" Justin Bieber Tom Cruise 25 Age 56

5'9" Height 5'7"

68" Est. Reach 65"

$265M Net Worth $570M https://t.co/u0t2v46yAf — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) June 10, 2019

Justin Bieber: I challenge Tom Cruise to a fig....... pic.twitter.com/62nblc12q5 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise is 56 years old. Biebs, at 25, is young enough to be his son. My money is on Cruise. All that running he does in his movies tells me he's probably in better shape. pic.twitter.com/T35gIdqDNL — April (@ReignOfApril) June 10, 2019

When Tom Cruise's agent presents him the UFC contract to fight Bieber pic.twitter.com/jmTittiuR9 — Saul (@hyperomar) June 10, 2019

A day after throwing the challenge, Justin shared a clip from Tom's 1992 film Far And Away. The clip shows a fight scene with him photo-shopped in as the opponent Tom's character pulverises. Also digitally added into the audience are celeb onlookers such as Elon Musk, Matt Damon and UFC president Dana White, whom Justin tagged in his original tweet

Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Later, as reported by TMZ, Los Angeles paparazzi caught Justin and demanded what went through his mind while declaring the fight. As expected, it turns out the singer was just messing around and claimed he doesn't really know the actor. “I don’t know him,” he explained to the camera. “He’s tight. The story is I saw an interview with him, and he was just on my mind. It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes.”

He added: “Tom, he’d probably whoop my ass in a fight.”

When asked whether he would actually fight Cruise if he accepted the challenge, Justin said he’d “have to get into shape” first.

“I’m really skinny right now,” he said. “I think he’d probably be out of my weight class.”

