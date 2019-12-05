Justin Bieber apologises for 'really hurtful' racist comments from past: I was unaware of the power of my words

Musician Justin Bieber has recently opened up on racism, and posted a public apology for his "really hurtful" comments made in the past.

Bieber adds racism was very much prevalent even now. Bieber's post received positive feedback on social media. Billie Eilish also gave a positive response. Fans also reacted to the post, appreciating Bieber's honesty and sense of responsibility.

"I love you, thank you for using your voice for things that matter," one fan reacted, while another wrote, "Thank you for finally speaking up about your mistakes."

Though Justin did not talk about any particular incident per se, he may have been referencing various incidents in 2014, which featured Bieber (when he was 14 years) using the N-word in the videos. The videos resurfaced when he was 19 years old.

In one of the videos, Bieber said, "Why are black people afraid of chainsaws? Run n-----, n-----." while in the other, he changed the song's lyrics from "One Less Lonely Girl" to "One less lonely n-----," and said, "If I kill you, I'll be part of the KKK."

In the past, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 director James Gunn was temporarily removed from directorial post following his old tweets that re-emerged in 2018, where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape.

Kevin Hart too withdrew from his post as host of the Oscars this year, after his tussle with the Academy over apologosing for his earlier anti-gay tweets.

