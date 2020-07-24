Justin Bieber announces new dates for rescheduled world tour; event to begin from 2 June, 2021
The Justin Bieber World Tour was originally planned to begin in May but was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak
New dates have been announced for Justin Bieber’s previously scheduled 2020 tour, which will now take place next summer.
The Justin Bieber World Tour was originally planned to begin in May but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. AEG Presents said the 45-date tour will kick off on 2 June, 2021, in San Diego. Nineteen new dates have been added to the tour.
Tickets for the general public go on sale from 6 August.
“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement Thursday. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
The tour will also visit Chicago, Boston, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Detroit, Miami, Houston, and Nashville, Tennessee. It will wrap in Sacramento on 15 August, 2021.
Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally scheduled to support on the road, will not be part of the tour. Supporting acts for the new tour will be announced at a later date.
A dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is aimed at supporting mental health wellness.
Check out the announcement
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
