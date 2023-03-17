Amid the ongoing proceedings in the 2018 contempt case against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Anand Ranganathan, and a news portal over their ‘controversial’ remarks on Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, S. Muralidhar, the Delhi High Court has directed The Kashmir Files director to appear in the court on 10 April 2023. As per a fresh report, Agnihotri has been asked to express his “unconditional apology” to “show remorse in person” for his tweets against the Justice. Notably, the Delhi HC is presently hearing the suo motu criminal contempt case. After the director’s counsel informed the court about his ‘unconditional apology’ adding that his ill health forced him to stay at home and that he is available virtually, the court directed him to remain present on the specified date.

“You can say when he will come before us. Give us a date. We’re not asking. We have directed you to remain present! There’s no question,” the court said.

The hearing has now been listed for 10 April 2023.

It is pertinent to note that Agnihotri who was supposed to remain present in the court personally on Thursday, 16 March 2023, instead appeared via video conferencing stating that he has a fever.

Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial tweets against Justice Muralidhar

The matter dates back to 2018 when Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri made certain remarks against Justice S Muralidhar calling him ‘biased’ after the judge quashed Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest and transit remand in the Bhima Koregaon case. Following the same, the High Court proceeded ex parte suo motu against Agnihotri, Anand Ranganathan, and a news portal Swarajya for their comments.

While contempt of court proceedings was initiated against the director, he also filed an affidavit to apologise for his remarks. He also mentioned that he has deleted his tweets against the judge.

