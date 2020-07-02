Justice League actor Ray Fisher says director Joss Whedon was 'gross, abusive, unprofessional' on film set

Ray Fisher added Joss Whedon's behaviour was enabled by producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, although Berg has dismissed Fisher's accusation against them, calling it 'categorically untrue.'

Actor Ray Fisher says director Joss Whedon’s behavior was “abusive” on the set of the 2017 film Justice League.

Fisher, who played the young superhero Cyborg in the DC Comics film, wrote on Twitter,

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Fisher added that Whedon was “enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg,” two producers on the film who were executives running DC Films for Warner Bros Pictures at the time. Whedon has not responded to Fisher on social media. Berg told Variety that it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior.”

Whedon, known for his writing and directing on Marvel’s Avengers films and television’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was brought in during post-production to replace director Zack Snyder on Justice League. He oversaw extensive reshoots, editing, and visual effects on the film.

At the time of his departure, Warner Bros said Snyder was stepping away to be with his family following the death of his 20-year-old daughter. In May, Warner Bros announced that Snyder’s long director’s cut of Justice League would appear next year on the streaming service HBO Max, something fans had lobbied for since the film’s original release with #ReleaseTheSnyderCut.

Fisher showed a sign of his displeasure with Whedon earlier this week when he tweeted a video of himself praising the director as a “great guy” during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017, saying he would "forcefully retract every bit of this statement.” Here's the tweet

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

(With inputs from The Associated Press)