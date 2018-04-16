Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom new teaser shows no love lost between humans and dinosaurs

The upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, sequel to the rebooted universe’s first installment Jurassic World in 2015 starring Chris Pratt, has been teasing audiences with the exploding volcano on Isla Nublar.

Set on the island where the dinosaurs habitat was restricted, Chris Pratt had so far been shown trying to save the animals from extinction. But the latest teaser, which just dropped two days ahead of a new trailer release, has now revealed that the dinosaurs venture into human habitat, probably in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption.

“Welcome to Jurassic World! These creatures were there before us and if we are not careful, they are going to be here after us,” says Jeff Goldblum in the teaser, who is reprising his role of Dr Ian Malcolm in the Jurassic World franchise. The rebooted Jurassic World franchise has been set 22 years after the events of the first Jurassic Park film, and takes place on the same island called Isla Nublar off the coast of Pacific coast of Costa Rica.

Chris Pratt shared the teaser on twitter too.

😵 Oh man. Is it too early to start getting excited about this!? Gonna be sooo doooope!!!! 😬 https://t.co/xKlHn7CiI6 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 14, 2018

The movie is slated to release on 22 June. Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona who was bought in to make the franchise darker and edgier.

Recently, executive producer Steven Spielberg also announced the third movie in the franchise, making it a trilogy with director Colin Trevorrow returning to direct. The next movie already has its release date announced — 11 June, 2021.

