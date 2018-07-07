You are here:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom joins billion-dollar club; is eighth biggest Hollywood franchise of all time

FP Staff

Jul,07 2018 12:12:36 IST

The dinosaurs have followed the billion dollar footsteps of Avengers: Infinity War as well as Black Panther and become the third movie of the year to hit $1 billion at the global box office. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the 35th movie to reach that milestone, joining its predecessor, 2015’s Jurassic World, which ended its theatrical run with $1.7 billion according to Variety.

A still from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. YouTube

Collider reports, Fallen Kingdom has tallied a domestic total of $304.8 million and $700.7 million overseas to a grand total of $1, 005.5 million, with Japan still to come. The film has collected $245.2 million in China alone, where it currently sits as the fifth-highest-grossing Western film of all time.

A Deadline report says Universal now has the seventh and the eighth biggest franchises of all-time: Fast & Furious and Jurassic World, with $5.1 billion and $4.7 billion, respectively. As per Hollywood Reporter Universal is the only studio outside of Disney to have at least two titles in three separate franchises clear $1 billion, not adjusted for inflation. The other two franchises are Fast and Furious and Despicable Me.

Directed by J.A. Bayona,  Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom picks up three years after the events of the franchise relaunch Jurassic World. The story follows Bryce Dallas Howard's and Chris Pratt's characters trying to rescue the dinosaurs on the abandoned island of Isla Nublar after a volcano erupts. While they're on this mission, their research leads them to a secret dino-encampment on the mainland of America.

