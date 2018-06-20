Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actress claims dialogue revealing her sexuality was cut for 'sake of time'

Los Angeles: Actor Daniella Pineda, who recently starred in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, has said that a dialogue revealing the sexuality of her character was cut from the film.

The 31-year-old actor, who plays Zia Rodriguez, a paleo-veterinarian, in the film, told Build that the dialogue revealed her character to be a lesbian but it was taken out of the 130-minute film because it was running too long.

"I understood why they cut it for sake of time. It's me and Chris Pratt, and we are in a military vehicle with all of these mercenaries," Pineda said. "I look at Chris and am like, 'Yeah. Square jaw. Good bone structure. Tall. Muscles. I don't date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I would do it.'," she added.

Pineda she felt bad that the dialogue was cut because it would have provided "a little insight into my character". The scene, written by Colin Trevorrow and director JA Bayona was removed from the original cut as it was "not relevant to the story", as reported by theguardian.com.

