Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor Jeff Goldblum receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Press Trust of India

Jun,15 2018 18:36:23 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Jeff Goldblum, the star of films such as Jurassic Park series, Independence Day and most recently Thor: Ragnarok, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actor Jeff Goldblum poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

The 65-year-old actor received the 2,638th star in a ceremony which was attended by his wife Emilie Livingston and their children - River (1) and Charlie (2).

Actor Jeff Goldblum poses on his star with his wife Emilie Livingston and their sons River (L) and Charlie after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

In his speech at the ceremony, the actor invited all the attendees to his home for a party.

"What is the appropriate way to celebrate Jeff Goldblum day?" Goldblum asked the crowd.

"Get liquored up and then all go to my house for a pool party," he added.

The actor also recognized other stars who will be getting their own star on the Walk of Fame this year, including Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst and Jennifer Lawrence.

Goldblum said acting has always been his passion but he is reminded to keep his ego in check.

"I was in the airport the other day and a woman was looking at me and walked up to me sort of in a trance and she said, 'May I ask you a question?' And I said, 'Yes, of course you can.' And she said, 'Are you Howie Mandel?'," Goldblum recalled.

"That's true. A bitter pill, but a very good lesson, you can't get too full of yourself," he added.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 18:36 PM

