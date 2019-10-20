Jurassic World 3: DeWanda Wise to star in leading role alongside Chris Pratt in third instalment of sci-fi film

She's Gotta Have It actor DeWanda Wise is set to star in a leading role in the upcoming third installment in the Jurassic World franchise. The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment project also features Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), who will reprise their roles from the previous films.

Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first two films in the series, is attached to direct the third part, reported Variety. The film also marks the return of original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). According to Deadline, Sorry For Your Loss’ Mamoudou Athie has also been roped in to be a part of the project.

The script is based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The filmmaker will also executive produce the project with Hollywood veteran Steven Spielberg.

Trevorrow recently release a short film Battle of the Big Rock, which has inspired the plot of the third instalment.

"Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom. It’s about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans," the filmmaker had told Collider in September.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

