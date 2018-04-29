Junior NTR-Trivikram film, aka NTR 28, confirmed for October release; first shoot schedule completed

Junior NTR's as yet untitled project with ace filmmaker Trivikram, dubbed NTR 28 by fans, has been confirmed to hit screens in October 2018. The makers have not settled for an exact release date in October yet. The team has completed the first major schedule in Hyderabad, where they filmed some pivotal scenes featuring NTR.

"The two-week-long first leg of shooting was conducted on a massive set mounted in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The makers kicked off the first schedule with a riveting action sequence on 13 April. Now, the team has taken a brief break before they regroup for the next leg which will kick off from early May," informs a source from the film's unit.

The film has Pooja Hegde, last seen in a special appearance in a song in Ram Charan's blockbuster Rangasthalam, as the lead heroine. NTR 28 marks Pooja's first collaboration with Junior NTR, who has undergone rigorous workout sessions to tone his body and sport a brand new look for the project. NTR worked under the supervision of popular fitness and transformation specialist Lloyd Stevens, well known for training Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat.

Producer Suryadevara Radhakrishna earlier said in a statement, “NTR 28 is a very prestigious film for us and the combination of NTR and ace director Trivikram will be a treat for movie lovers. We are happy that this eagerly awaited film is being made on our banner. We are aiming for a release in the second half of 2018."

NTR 28 is a highly anticipated project since industry pundits are waiting to see how director Trivikram, whose earlier outing Agnyaathavaasi with Pawan Kalyan turned out to be one of the biggest disasters of Tollywood, revives his magic at the box-office.

The project also marks the first-ever association of music composer SS Thaman and Trivikram. Earlier, Anirudh Ravichander was roped in for the film, but he had opted out of the project last month for reasons best known to the team. Thaman has delivered good soundtracks for NTR in the past in films such as Brindavanam, Baadshah and Rabhasa.

Acclaimed lensman PS Vinod, best known for handling cinematography in films such as Vikram Vedha, Manam, and Oopiri/Thozha, is wielding the camera for the project, which is tipped to be an action thriller.

Sources say Junior NTR will start shooting for Rajamouli's film, in which he shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time, after completing NTR 28. The project, which is being referred to as RRR, is bankrolled by DVV Danayya who pegged the film's estimated budget at Rs 300 crore in a recent press meet.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2018 12:29 PM